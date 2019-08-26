Dr. Barry Rebeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Rebeck, MD
Dr. Barry Rebeck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rebeck works at
Family Service Association of Bucks County4 Cornerstone Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-6916
Champaign Dental Group1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 797-4870
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He’s a great doc. He does everything in his power to help me,and I can tell as a human being it really bothers him that my depression isn’t budging. He doesn’t give up on me I would recommend him to anyone who needs help
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174534036
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rebeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.