Dr. Ramo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Ramo, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Ramo, MD is a Sports Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Sports Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico and Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Ramo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
-
2
New Heart Fitness and Health601 LOMAS BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 881-8195Monday5:30am - 7:30pmTuesday5:30am - 7:30amWednesday5:30am - 7:00pmThursday5:30am - 7:30pmFriday5:30am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramo?
Dr. Ramo supervised my cardiac rehab after having a stent implanted in my "Widow Maker" artery. He is absolutely excellent. I agree with others, he is knowledgeable, caring and empathetic. The entire staff is professional and helpful without exception. Considering why I was at New Heart Fitness and Health, it was a very positive experience.
About Dr. Barry Ramo, MD
- Sports Cardiology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1598769499
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- U Chicago Hosps
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramo works at
Dr. Ramo has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.