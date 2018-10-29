Dr. Barry Rabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Rabin, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Rabin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.

Locations
Eyecare for You792 N Main St Ste 200B, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 634-1190
Eye Physicians of Central New York5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4M, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 362-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been patients of Dr Rabin for over 35 years. He is a gentleman, polite, knowledgeable in his field, and is very connected to his patients. We have both had cataract surgery and no longer need glasses. DrvRabin has treated my wife who is diabetic and in early stages of macular degeneration. He is and has been treating me for Glaucoma for many years. We highly recommend Dr Rabin. Office staff are excellent. Waiting time always minimal. Office always neat and clean.
About Dr. Barry Rabin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1306892104
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rabin speaks Greek.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.