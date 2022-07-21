Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prestridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Locations
Head & Neck Surgical Associates1 Burnside, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 322-6953
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-3034
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of Wichita Falls Pllc4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 322-6953
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Over the past 25 years I have been to numerous doctors to find out why my left side of my face and ear always feels congested and doesn't drain. After a very thorough exam, Dr. Prestridge gave me an answer and we are working to get a good resolution to give me my life back. I am just getting started with him but he is the first person to really listen to what I was saying and figured it out.
About Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
