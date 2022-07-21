See All Otolaryngologists in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Prestridge works at Head & Neck Surgical Associates in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Head & Neck Surgical Associates
    1 Burnside, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 322-6953
  2. 2
    United Regional Health Care System
    1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 764-3034
  3. 3
    Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of Wichita Falls Pllc
    4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 322-6953

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Over the past 25 years I have been to numerous doctors to find out why my left side of my face and ear always feels congested and doesn't drain. After a very thorough exam, Dr. Prestridge gave me an answer and we are working to get a good resolution to give me my life back. I am just getting started with him but he is the first person to really listen to what I was saying and figured it out.
    — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD
    About Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407849219
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prestridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prestridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prestridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prestridge works at Head & Neck Surgical Associates in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Prestridge’s profile.

    Dr. Prestridge has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prestridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prestridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prestridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prestridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prestridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

