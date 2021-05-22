See All Plastic Surgeons in San Jose, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Barry Press, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Press, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Press works at Barry Press, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barry Press, M.D.
    2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 103, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer

Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Desmoplastic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2021
    Dr. Press is a true physician: knowledgeable and skillful, but also compassionate and caring. Very few doctors in the world have these qualities. I recommend him without reservation.
    Kisu — May 22, 2021
    About Dr. Barry Press, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457303646
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
