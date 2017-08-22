Dr. Barry Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Pollard, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Pollard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 102 S Van Buren St, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 242-7030
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollard?
After so many years of pain, I am finally pain free. Dr. Pollard made me feel very comfortable, gave me all the information I needed to help me to make the right decision for my health. When you are a competent surgeon and spend sufficient time with lots of patients you may have to wait to get in for your appointment - but the wait is worth it.
About Dr. Barry Pollard, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1720098023
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollard has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.