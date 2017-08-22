Overview

Dr. Barry Pollard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.