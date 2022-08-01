Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Pierce, MD
Dr. Barry Pierce, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Redwoods Behavioral Medicine1260 N Dutton Ave Ste 175, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 525-9045
When I was a child he visited me inside a mental intuition he knew I shouldn’t of been there
About Dr. Barry Pierce, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003977794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.