Dr. Barry Pevner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Pevner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania & Hospital and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Pevner works at
Locations
Pembroke Pines Office601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 303, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 436-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pevner addressed all of my questions and was very professional. The office is small but it is run quietly and efficiently. I could tell that Dr Pevner and Pilar had been working together for a long time which they have. I appreciated that they respected my time and handled minor exchanges by email. Good Primary Care office and recommended.
About Dr. Barry Pevner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Monmouth Med Ctr
- Medical College of Pennsylvania & Hospital
- U Of Edinburgh
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
