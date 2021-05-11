Overview

Dr. Barry Pernikoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Pernikoff works at Surgical Specialists P.C. in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.