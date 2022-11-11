Dr. Barry Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Paul, MD
Dr. Barry Paul, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Paul works at
Barry S Paul M.d.22 Mill St Ste 310, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 643-0500
Jmh Podiatry Pllc281 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 272-7190
- 3 2 Centennial Dr Ste 201A, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-2995
North Shore Women's Center480 Lynnfield St, Lynn, MA 01904 Directions (781) 599-3730
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
He was friendly but professional, answered all my questions, and took care of a few minor issues. His nurse and staff were also very nice.
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1801868757
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

