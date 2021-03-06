Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pate Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pate Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
W.n.c. Ear Nose Throat Head and Neck Surgeons PA285 MCDOWELL ST, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 252-1853
-
2
Mission Children's Specialists5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 252-1853
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pate Jr?
Dr.Pate's office got me a quick appointment when I explained problem. Dr. Pate listens carefully and is very nice. He reassured me it was not serious and what might have caused the issue. He encouraged me to have no hesitation in coming in again if anything changed. I was confident with his care.
About Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811079056
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pate Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pate Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pate Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pate Jr works at
Dr. Pate Jr has seen patients for Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pate Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pate Jr speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pate Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pate Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pate Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pate Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.