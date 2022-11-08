Overview

Dr. Barry Palizzi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Palizzi works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Panama City Beach in Panama City Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.