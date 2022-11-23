Dr. Barry Ogin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Ogin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Ogin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Ogin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colorado Rehabilitation & Occupational Med - Aurora1390 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0497
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Healthop
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ogin?
I have been experiencing back pain for a few years and more recently had an episode of sciatica. Dr. Ogin has been extremely proactive in making sure I receive the proper treatment to not only help relieve the pain I have, but help reduce future incidences of pain.
About Dr. Barry Ogin, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1053376905
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- St Louis University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogin works at
Dr. Ogin has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ogin speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.