Dr. Barry Obadiah, MD
Dr. Barry Obadiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2325 31st St Fl 7, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 932-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Dr Obadiah takes time to really listen to my concerns even when some of my symptoms were a little embarrassing he made me feel comfortable enough to discuss with him. The staff is very friendly. The procedure suite is very clean nurses and staff also very friendly. Highly recommend Dr Obadiah.
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Obadiah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obadiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obadiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obadiah has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obadiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Obadiah speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Obadiah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obadiah.
