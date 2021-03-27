Dr. Barry Northcutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northcutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Northcutt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Northcutt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They completed their fellowship with Rocky Mountain Sports Medicine Fellowship Aspen, Colorado
Dr. Northcutt works at
Locations
-
1
Friday Clinic1616 S Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-4744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Main Office9800 Broadway Ext Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 340-4744Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This office is awesome, Dr Northcutt and staff really care about what is happening to you and your body part that is involved. I would and will be back, the next time I mess up my knee.
About Dr. Barry Northcutt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1750352183
Education & Certifications
- Rocky Mountain Sports Medicine Fellowship Aspen, Colorado
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Southern Methodist University
Dr. Northcutt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northcutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Northcutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Northcutt works at
Dr. Northcutt has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain, and more.
Dr. Northcutt speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Northcutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
