Overview

Dr. Barry Munn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Munn works at OrthoTLC in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Hoschton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.