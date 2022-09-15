Dr. Barry Munn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Munn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Munn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Munn works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Gainesville655 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-7092
-
2
Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Braselton5875 Thompson Ml Rd # 370, Hoschton, GA 30548 Directions (770) 532-7092
Hospital Affiliations
- Habersham Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munn?
I was taken to NEGA after a trimalleolar fracture several years back. I was told that I needed to go home and let the swelling go down before it could be repaired. Dr. Munn told the hospital he would go ahead and repair it, so I didn't have to go home. He was terrific, and he explained everything he was doing to me. Healing was difficult; I developed an open wound, but Dr. Munn took great care of my ankle. I haven't had trouble with it since.
About Dr. Barry Munn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1609882034
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munn works at
Dr. Munn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Munn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.