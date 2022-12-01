Overview

Dr. Barry Mulshine, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mulshine works at Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL in Springfield, IL with other offices in Lincoln, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.