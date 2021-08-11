See All Gastroenterologists in Monterey Park, CA
Dr. Barry Morguelan, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (17)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Morguelan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.

Dr. Morguelan works at BARRY A MORGUELAN MD in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barry A Morguelan MD
    500 N Garfield Ave Ste 307, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 572-7316
  2. 2
    Barry A. Morguelan Inc.
    201 S Alvarado St Ste 602, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 413-5010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
pH Probe

Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 11, 2021
    Extraordinarily gifted physician and leader in his fields. Attentive to the details, Dr. Morguelan always brings the most recent research to any questions I may have, and is definitively effective.
    — Aug 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Morguelan, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225010663
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morguelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morguelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morguelan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morguelan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morguelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morguelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

