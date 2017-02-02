Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Moore, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Capeside Psychiatry Pllc311 Judges Rd Ste 4E, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 791-6767
- 2 765 River Rd, Mineral Bluff, GA 30559 Directions (910) 791-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Chatuge Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Compassionate, detailed, soothing demeanor, sense of humor and true interest in patient health and well being. Records very in depth detail pertaining to patient for future follow up up discussions. Would definitely recommend Dr. Moore to others for phyciatrist and/or addiction counseling. Telehealth capabilities make distance a non factor for being seen.
About Dr. Barry Moore, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1255323622
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.