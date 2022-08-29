Overview

Dr. Barry Miskin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO-NORTH AMERICAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Miskin works at Champaign Dental Group in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.