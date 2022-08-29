Dr. Barry Miskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Miskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Miskin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO-NORTH AMERICAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Miskin works at
Locations
Dr. Cober, Dr. Miskin and Dr. Zelnick - General Surgery210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Bldg 3000, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 972-5703
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience. Dr.Miskin did a ventral hernia repair , all went well . This was was a repair from a previous surgery done by a different doctor. The staff that work with Dr.Miskin was nice . I do recommend going to check them out .
About Dr. Barry Miskin, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO-NORTH AMERICAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miskin has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miskin speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Miskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.