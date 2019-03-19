Overview

Dr. Barry Meyer, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Meyer works at Barry S Meyer DO PC in Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.