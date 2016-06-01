Dr. Barry Meskin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Meskin, DPM
Dr. Barry Meskin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Integrated Pain Management Medical Group1 Daniel Burnham Ct Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 409-7364
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Very interesting doctor (only because I find humor in the oddest things) with interesting things to say. Slightly arrogant but many male doctors are. I am in the process of getting a third opinion on a treatment recommended by a different foot and ankle specialist. I would recommend only seeing him I in the Oakland office because if you go to the san Francisco office then you will wait a very long time and will probably be too irritated to really focus on the things he will say.
- Podiatry
- English
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Meskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
