Dr. Barry Meskin, DPM

Podiatry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Meskin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Meskin works at Integrated Pain Management Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrated Pain Management Medical Group
    1 Daniel Burnham Ct Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 409-7364

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 01, 2016
    Very interesting doctor (only because I find humor in the oddest things) with interesting things to say. Slightly arrogant but many male doctors are. I am in the process of getting a third opinion on a treatment recommended by a different foot and ankle specialist. I would recommend only seeing him I in the Oakland office because if you go to the san Francisco office then you will wait a very long time and will probably be too irritated to really focus on the things he will say.
    Debra R. in Lathrop, CA — Jun 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Meskin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588699532
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Meskin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meskin works at Integrated Pain Management Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meskin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

