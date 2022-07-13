Overview

Dr. Barry Merrill, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Merrill works at Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.