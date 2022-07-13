Dr. Barry Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Merrill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barry Merrill, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been in his care for 5-6 years and I am still 'here' thanks to his excellent care.
About Dr. Barry Merrill, MD
- English, Spanish
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Tulane U Sch Med/Tulane Med Ctr
- Tulane University Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Wesleyan University
- Cardiology
Dr. Merrill has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
