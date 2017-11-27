Overview

Dr. Barry Menna, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Menna works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Neurology in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.