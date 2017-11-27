Dr. Barry Menna, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Menna, DO
Dr. Barry Menna, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Owensboro Health Medical Group Neurology1301 Pleasant Valley Rd Ste 500C, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Sagamore Health Network
best doctor I ever had talks to you like a human. knows his stuff. Saved my life I miss him hope he is doing great
About Dr. Barry Menna, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568442390
Education & Certifications
- Jacobi Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine Program
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Menna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menna accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Menna works at
Dr. Menna has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Menna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.