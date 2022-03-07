Overview

Dr. Barry McCasland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.



Dr. McCasland works at Brian Teliho MD in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.