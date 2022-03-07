Dr. Barry McCasland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCasland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry McCasland, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry McCasland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Bernstein & Mccasland Mds5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 275, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 531-0334
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McCasland changed my meds and in two days my brain fog and queasiness disappeared, and my fatigue level improved greatly! He listened to what I had to say and paid attention, unlike other Drs who were carrying on side conversations with medical students. I am functioning at a much higher level!
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCasland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCasland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCasland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCasland has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCasland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. McCasland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCasland.
