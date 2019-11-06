See All Gastroenterologists in Knoxville, TN
Gastroenterology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Maves, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Maves works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastrointestinal Associates PC
    801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-5121
  2. 2
    Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC
    1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-5121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Gastroparesis
Hernia
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Anemia
Atherosclerosis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dyslipidemia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acute Bronchitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Headache
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Manometry
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maves?

    Nov 06, 2019
    My visit with Dr. Maves went very well. He has been my dr for many years and continues to stay up-to-date with tests and procedures. A great doctor!
    MARIE P SHIRLEY — Nov 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Barry Maves, MD
    About Dr. Barry Maves, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1063487866
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Maves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maves works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Maves’s profile.

    Dr. Maves has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

