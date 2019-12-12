Overview

Dr. Barry Mark, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Mark works at Florida Center For Allergy & Asthma Care (FCAAC) in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.