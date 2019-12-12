Dr. Barry Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Mark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Mark, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Mark works at
Locations
-
1
Pembroke Pines600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 215, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 344-8100Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
-
2
Fort Lauderdale1960 NE 47th St Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-3366Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Aventura21150 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-3252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mark?
Dr. Barry Mark, M.D., at the Florida Center is not only very friendly and kind, but he is by far the best asthma/allergy doctor I've ever had (since I have lived in other states). He not only skillfully tapered me off one inhaler that contributed to my osteoporosis by substituting a more effective inhaler, but he also tracks my overall health as a context for his treatment by asking me questions about my treatment with my primary doctor. I am a retired medical school professor myself, having spent my career teaching and training M.D.s, and so after working most of my entire career with M.D.s I can say that Dr. Mark is the the best of the best in terms of scientific competence and doctor-patient relationships! His office staff members are also friendly, cooperative, and very helpful. Dr. Mark has been my allergy and asthma specialist now for some years now here in Florida, and I hope to keep his help indefinitely!
About Dr. Barry Mark, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073527479
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Allergy & Immunology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark works at
Dr. Mark has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.