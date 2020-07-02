Dr. Barry Malloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Malloy, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Malloy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Malloy works at
Locations
Wyomissing1 Granite Point Dr Ste 100, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 378-1344Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pottstown293 Armand Hammer Blvd, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (601) 378-1344Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pottsville100 Schuylkill Medical Plz Ste 100, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5690Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthCare Partners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Principal Financial Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malloy?
I had a very dense cataract in my right eye and a retinal detachment in my left eye at the same time. I was literally blind. The same day that I went to Granite Point, I saw both Dr. Malloy and Dr. Altman. Dr Malloy was up front and gave me all of the options with the procedures for the retinal detachment. He did the procedure with the gas bubble right away. He called in Dr. Altman and said that they had to do something so I could function again. They worked together and Dr. Altman was scheduled out 2 months for surgery and he got me in 1 1/2 weeks from that day. I am so grateful for both of them and everyone at Granite Point. Everyone made me feel really good and knew that I was scared and they all reassured me that I had the best doctors taking care of me. They were so right. I will forever be grateful to Dr. Malloy, Dr. Altman and the entire staff at Granite Point. They literally gave me a new look on life. I would recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Barry Malloy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184604845
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Berkshire Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Massachusetts at Amherst
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malloy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malloy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malloy works at
Dr. Malloy has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malloy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.