Ophthalmologists in Wyomissing, PA
Dr. Barry Malloy, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Malloy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Malloy works at Eye Consultants of Pennsylvania, PC in Wyomissing, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA and Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Wyomissing
    1 Granite Point Dr Ste 100, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 378-1344
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pottstown
    293 Armand Hammer Blvd, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 378-1344
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pottsville
    100 Schuylkill Medical Plz Ste 100, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 621-5690
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Neovascularization
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Neovascularization

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 02, 2020
    I had a very dense cataract in my right eye and a retinal detachment in my left eye at the same time. I was literally blind. The same day that I went to Granite Point, I saw both Dr. Malloy and Dr. Altman. Dr Malloy was up front and gave me all of the options with the procedures for the retinal detachment. He did the procedure with the gas bubble right away. He called in Dr. Altman and said that they had to do something so I could function again. They worked together and Dr. Altman was scheduled out 2 months for surgery and he got me in 1 1/2 weeks from that day. I am so grateful for both of them and everyone at Granite Point. Everyone made me feel really good and knew that I was scared and they all reassured me that I had the best doctors taking care of me. They were so right. I will forever be grateful to Dr. Malloy, Dr. Altman and the entire staff at Granite Point. They literally gave me a new look on life. I would recommend them to anyone.
    Deb Hook — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Barry Malloy, MD

    Ophthalmology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1184604845
    Education & Certifications

    Washington Hospital Center
    University of Kansas Medical Center
    Berkshire Medical Center
    University of Massachusetts Medical School
    University of Massachusetts at Amherst
    Ophthalmology
