Overview

Dr. Barry Malloy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Malloy works at Eye Consultants of Pennsylvania, PC in Wyomissing, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA and Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.