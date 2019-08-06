Dr. Barry Luskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Luskey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Luskey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Luskey works at
Locations
1
Summit Cancer Care Business Office5400 Sutlive St # 3, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-6187
2
Summit Cancer Care8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 201, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-4848
3
Texas Breast Specialists4700 Waters Ave # A, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 354-6187
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was diagnosed with adult A.L.L august 8, 2008 Dr. Luskey was the recommended doctor, and we are very thankful. He treated him with a pediatric regimen based out if Boston John Hopkins. The treatment was 3 years long. My husband was is nearly 11 years in remission without relapse. I know it my be a wait to be seen but it is well worth it. Also like to mention Dr. Luskey isn't a big talker but super smart and was always right on with what he expected. Love him and recommend him!!
About Dr. Barry Luskey, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548274004
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
