Dr. Barry Ludwig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Ludwig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Barry I. Ludwig, MD2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 508, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (424) 387-4001Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently spent two weeks looking for a referral for a neurologist for my wife. Although I was given the name of a doctor close to where we live in Orange County, I chose Dr Ludwig, despite the much longer drive to LA. After meeting with him it became clear that seeing him was the best decision I could have made. Of significant importance to me was that his neurological experience and expertise was equally matched by his communication skills (not found in many other neurologists that I met with) and his obvious level of caring and concern. That was soon validated by his continued follow up and reaching out to us on his own via email and phone calls. That is extraordinary because he already knows that we need to continue to primarily see the local hospital neurologist for her overall care, and despite that, continues to ask for updates and test results. During a family medical crisis you end up with someone brilliant and caring...you just couldn't ask for more.
About Dr. Barry Ludwig, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Inst of Health
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludwig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludwig works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.
