Dr. Barry Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Levitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Levitt works at
Locations
Conyers1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 120, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (678) 745-3033
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates5403 Hillandale Park Ct, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 817-0224
Decatur2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 350, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (678) 553-0226
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr. Levitt was very professional and thorough. Prior to the procedure, Dr. Levitt explained every step of the process as well as the findings after my Colonoscopy.
About Dr. Barry Levitt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
- Gastroenterology
