Overview

Dr. Barry Levine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Levine works at BARRY L LEVINE MD in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Barry L Levine MD
    393 Vanadium Rd Ste 309, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 854-1340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Feb 24, 2017
    Dr. Levine is an excellent listener. Treatment becomes a two-way dialogue once you demonstrate the self-awareness to verbalize your feelings. Dr.L does not give up on difficult to treat patients. I know this because I am one of them. Dr. Levine is often behind schedule. He spends the appropriate amount of time with each patient. People in crisis tend not to check their watches. Dr. Levine is WELL worth "the wait". Negative reviews? I doubt they ever showed for their followups....
    Jimmy James in Canonsburg, PA — Feb 24, 2017
    About Dr. Barry Levine, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134114366
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at BARRY L LEVINE MD in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

