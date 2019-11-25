Dr. Barry Leber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Leber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Leber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Leber works at
Locations
Baycare Medical Group Inc430 Morton Plant St Ste 402, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-8635
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life! Best neurologist in Tampa area! Very responsive to emergency situation. Supportive and extremely knowledgeable. Haven't found a comparable neurologist anywhere else!
About Dr. Barry Leber, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1386757110
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
Dr. Leber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leber works at
Dr. Leber speaks Dutch.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.
