Dr. Barry Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Lawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Lawson, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Lawson works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group3326 160th Ave SE Ste 450, Bellevue, WA 98008 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawson?
Best Neonatal doc! He was the only one out of a panel of 7 pediatric cardic to correctly diagnose an issue with my baby.
About Dr. Barry Lawson, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194787457
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Children's Hospital Philadelphia|Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lawson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson works at
Dr. Lawson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.