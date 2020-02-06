Overview

Dr. Barry Laskoe, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Laskoe works at Advocate Medical Group in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.