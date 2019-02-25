Dr. Barry Lamkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Lamkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Lamkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Lamkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-0555
-
2
Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery3085 W Market St Ste 102, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 836-0201Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamkin?
Dr Lamkin is a great listener and always answers my questions clearly. He has been able to fit me in to his schedule quickly if I need to get in ASAP, and never rushes my appointments. He has been helping me with my skin for a couple years now while being mindful of my current medical condition, medications, and concerns. He and his staff are very helpful and professional. Highly recommend. 5 Star.
About Dr. Barry Lamkin, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1609842376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamkin works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.