Dr. Barry Kroll, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kroll works at Margiotti and Kroll Pediatrics, PC in Newtown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Trevose, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

