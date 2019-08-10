Dr. Barry Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Kramer, MD
Dr. Barry Kramer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Florida Hospital Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 482-7788
Adventhealth Lab601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 482-7788Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Adventhealth Celebration400 Celebration Pl, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 482-7788
West Florida Medical Group- Avalon4244 Avalon Blvd, Milton, FL 32583 Directions (850) 969-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I was about 50 miles from home and in the hospital for a knee revision. Due to my complex medical issues, I need to check in to the hospital a few days before surgery so I can be switched from Coumadin to a heparin drip. Then the reverse is done for about 5 days post-op (whether the surgery requires that much time or not). The day after surgery, I came down with severe bronchitis which triggered my asthma. Then, as I was trying to walk a little, the nurse reading my heart monitor called out that I needed to get into bed ASAP. Apparently I had congestive heart failure. Dr. Kramer was called in - and he caught up with my condition very quickly. He worked closely with the hospitalist who was managing my bronchitis, and they collaborated on treatment options. Dr. Kramer is low-key, but very personable, and has great bedside manner. (He'd COME BACK LATER if I was eating! Most doctors in hospitals let your food get cold, or colder) He knows his field and is very patient and kind
