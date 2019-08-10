Overview

Dr. Barry Kramer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at AdventHealth Medical Group Center for Interventional Endoscopy in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL, Celebration, FL and Milton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.