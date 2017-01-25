Dr. Barry Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Kogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Albany Community Surgeons - Community Care23 Hackett Blvd Fl 1, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our infant son had to have a urological procedure done to correct a minor issue from birth. This is an extremely trying situation for new parents but Dr Kogan performed/oversaw the procedure at Albany Medical Center. He was patient, kind and took the time to answer all of our questions thoroughly. We never felt rushed or that he was hurrying to get to his next patient.
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kogan has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Hydronephrosis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kogan speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.