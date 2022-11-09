Overview

Dr. Barry Kleeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Kleeman works at Advanced Orthopedics in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.