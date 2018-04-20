Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Kessler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Kessler works at
Locations
-
1
Peter Alan Tuby MD PA5258 Linton Blvd Ste 201, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 637-7807
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
He saved my life. Installed two stents in 2012
About Dr. Barry Kessler, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093762445
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.