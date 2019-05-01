Dr. Kerner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Kerner, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Kerner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Kerner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nicole Barrato Dba Nutrigreene544 RIVERSIDE AVE, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 222-5110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerner?
Dr. Kerner is personable, intelligent, accessible, competent and compassionate.
About Dr. Barry Kerner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205059417
Education & Certifications
- La Co-Usc|U Calif
- La Co-Usc
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerner works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.