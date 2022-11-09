Overview

Dr. Barry Kemler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Kemler works at Starling Physicians in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.