Dr. Barry Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Kaplan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
-
1
Opn 9430 Turkey Lake9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 110, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 842-0400
-
2
Physician Associates LLC7243 Della Dr, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 842-0400
-
3
Orlando Health Agent for Ohpg Inc.10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 282, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (321) 842-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had spinal fusion at C56 and C6/7 in 1999 I followed all of his pre and post op instructions. I have full function and am thankfully pain free ever since. Thank you.
About Dr. Barry Kaplan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1548358385
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Neuroplasty and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.