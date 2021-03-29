Overview

Dr. Barry Kaplan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Opn 9430 Turkey Lake in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Neuroplasty and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.