Dr. Barry Kang, MD
Dr. Barry Kang, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates133 Benmore Dr Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-4883
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 614-0500
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates107 The Hermits Trl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-9120
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates44 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 422-4921
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen Dr. Kang for ear and throat problems. He's caring, supportive and thorough in his examination and treatment.
About Dr. Barry Kang, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558538454
- The University Of South Florida
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
