Dr. Barry Jordan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Jordan works at Evans Medical Group in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.