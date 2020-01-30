Dr. Barry Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Hull, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Dr. Hull works at
Locations
A New Start Medical Center115 Habersham Dr Ste C, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions
Doctors Office LLC3000 Shakerag Hl, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 631-9999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had a number of psychiatrists, and Dr. Hull is far and away the best of all of them. He has been wonderful at getting my medications right. And he takes extra time with you if you need it. I highly recommend him!
Education & Certifications
- Community Hosp of Indianapolis
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Dr. Hull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hull works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
