Overview

Dr. Barry Hoffman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Hoffman works at Mirmont Outpatient Center in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.