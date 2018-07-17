Dr. Barry Herstik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herstik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Herstik, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Herstik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Locations
1
Associated Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC370 Grand Ave Ste 101, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 816-8778Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
NYU Langone Medical Associatesâ€”Greenpoint934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585Thursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Herstik was gentle and caring. My blood pressure was checked even before my foot care began I was quite impressed of the extra attention to my overall health.
About Dr. Barry Herstik, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital for Special Surgery
- Dr. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery
