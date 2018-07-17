See All Podiatrists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Barry Herstik, DPM

Podiatry
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Barry Herstik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Herstik works at FootDrx in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC
    370 Grand Ave Ste 101, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 816-8778
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Medical Associatesâ€”Greenpoint
    934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 389-8585
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Crush Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 17, 2018
    Dr Herstik was gentle and caring. My blood pressure was checked even before my foot care began I was quite impressed of the extra attention to my overall health.
    — Jul 17, 2018
    About Dr. Barry Herstik, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467560532
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Dr. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Herstik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herstik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herstik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herstik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herstik has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herstik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Herstik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herstik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herstik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herstik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

