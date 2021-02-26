Dr. Barry Herst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Herst, MD
Dr. Barry Herst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Chicago Sc331 W Surf St Ste 702, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 525-8700
Eye Physicians & Surgeons of Chicago4905 Old Orchard Ctr Ste 430, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 674-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Dr Herst has cared for my eyes more than 5 years. He operated on cataracts on both eyea with no pain or complications. The office staff is great also.
About Dr. Barry Herst, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
