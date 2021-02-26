Overview

Dr. Barry Herst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.



Dr. Herst works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons of Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.